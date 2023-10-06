Live
- Hyderabad: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to launch ‘Breakfast Scheme’ today
- Education Minister launches Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme at ZPHS, Raviryala
- ZRUCC member seeks Vande Bharat express from Tirupati to Mysore
- Tirupati NCC cadets excel at All India Thal Sainik camp
- New Delhi: High Court refuses to entertain PIL to ban dangerous dog breeds
- PL Sector Report: Capital Goods - Jul-Sep’23 Earnings Preview – Healthy outlook; margin revival visible
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Oct 6
- New Delhi: High Court issues notice to 24 banks on delayed responses in fraud probe
- Media panel visits temples constructed under TTD SRIVANI
- Tirupati: Re-elect Jagan as CM, asks Mohith Reddy
Just In
KCR makes appointment of chairmen of various corporations
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday made appointments to four corporations including appointing the Jangaon MLA Muthireddy...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday made appointments to four corporations including appointing the Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy as the Chairman of TSRTC.
The government issued orders in this regards on Thursday. The Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah has been appointed as the chairman of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi. Uppala Venkatesh Gupta has been appointed as the chairman of Mission Bhagiratha and Nandikanti Sridhar was appointed as chairman of MBC Corporation. Sridhar, the Medchal DCC president had resigned from Congress and joined the BRS a day before.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS