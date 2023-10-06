KCR makes appointment of chairmen of various corporations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday made appointments to four corporations including appointing the Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy as the Chairman of TSRTC.

The government issued orders in this regards on Thursday. The Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah has been appointed as the chairman of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi. Uppala Venkatesh Gupta has been appointed as the chairman of Mission Bhagiratha and Nandikanti Sridhar was appointed as chairman of MBC Corporation. Sridhar, the Medchal DCC president had resigned from Congress and joined the BRS a day before.