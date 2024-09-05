'KCR missing' posters surface in city

Hyderabad: Posters of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao with a caption 'Missing' (Kanapadutaledu') surfaced in different parts of the city questioning the absence of the leader of opposition when the people of the state were grappling with floods.



The posters had a picture of KCR and also had a statement, “The people who have given power to KCR for two terms are being faced with various problems due to floods, but KCR is nowhere to be seen.” Recently, many areas have been affected by heavy rains and floods in the state. Khammam district in particular experienced unprecedented floods. The ruling party leaders including the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had targeted former CM KCR for not responding even once on the issue of these floods. Revanth Reddy had demanded the LOP to visit the flood affected areas.

It is not known who put up these posters. The BRS has objected to the posters. BRS leader D Sravan said that this was yet another third-rate and abysmal campaign being unleashed by @TelanganaCMO. Shouldn’t@revanth_anumula be more concerned with #FloodReliefrather than@KCRBRSPresident? The @CMOTSShadow is acting like an uninformed and misguided missile, aiming at skewed targets. Someone should teach him the basics of responsible governance! Otherwise, he will continue to make a mockery of himself and his Chair!!” he said.