Live
- Rithala-Narela Metro Corridor to be extended up to Har
- Reinstate 6,200 teachers, Harish Rao writes to CM
- BRS netas doing drama during flood tours: Jagga Reddy
- We need a cease-fire NOW
- Delhi: Six year-old boy sexually assaulted
- LG files reply to Patkar’s appeal against sentence
- Lifer to mom for smothering 2 minor daughters to death
- Alliance with Congress in Haryana: ‘Will do anything to defeat BJP says AAP leader Sisodia
- BJP beats AAP in MCD ward poll to dominate civic agency
- No sincerer love than love of food
Just In
'KCR missing' posters surface in city
Hyderabad: Posters of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao with a caption 'Missing' (Kanapadutaledu') surfaced in different parts of the city questioning the...
Hyderabad: Posters of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao with a caption 'Missing' (Kanapadutaledu') surfaced in different parts of the city questioning the absence of the leader of opposition when the people of the state were grappling with floods.
The posters had a picture of KCR and also had a statement, “The people who have given power to KCR for two terms are being faced with various problems due to floods, but KCR is nowhere to be seen.” Recently, many areas have been affected by heavy rains and floods in the state. Khammam district in particular experienced unprecedented floods. The ruling party leaders including the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had targeted former CM KCR for not responding even once on the issue of these floods. Revanth Reddy had demanded the LOP to visit the flood affected areas.
It is not known who put up these posters. The BRS has objected to the posters. BRS leader D Sravan said that this was yet another third-rate and abysmal campaign being unleashed by @TelanganaCMO. Shouldn’t@revanth_anumula be more concerned with #FloodReliefrather than@KCRBRSPresident? The @CMOTSShadow is acting like an uninformed and misguided missile, aiming at skewed targets. Someone should teach him the basics of responsible governance! Otherwise, he will continue to make a mockery of himself and his Chair!!” he said.