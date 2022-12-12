KCR never keeps his promises, alleges BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy

Bhongir: BJP state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy stated that CM KCR has proved once again that he never sticks on to his promises. In a media statement released on Monday, he said that the Chief Minister has brazenly reneged on his word that he would develop Vasalamarri village of Yadadri district with Rs 150 crores.

"The Chief Minister has announced that he would adopt the village in November 2020, to develop in all aspects. However, so far, no work has been taken up in this direction though two years has gone by. The villagers are still waiting for the development of the village," he said.

He said the Chief Minister has announced that he would turn Vasalamarri into a Golden Vasalamarri in one year and forgot his word. This is a fine example about how the Chief Minister makes promises and forgets them conveniently. He said that the Vasalamarri episode has exposed the true nature of the Chief Minister.

" Adopting a village or an area has become a fashion for the TRS leaders. They make statements of adoption of a village and area and never look back," the BJP leader strongly criticised.

Narayana Reddy said that the Chief Minister promised that the Vasalamarri village would be turned into a model village, employment would be provided to all the unemployed, houses would be built for the homeless, and new agriculture practices would be introduced. But none of these promises were kept.

Though the Chief Minister has appointed a district collector as special officer to oversee the development of the village, so far no work has been taken up, said the BJP leader.

He urged the people to take notice of the deceitful nature of the Chief Minister and not to be deceived. He wanted them to teach a lesson to Chandrasekhara Rao for his indifferent attitude when the opportunity came.

He said that the BJP would come to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the state and would establish Ram Rajya in the state.