KCR outbursts hint at new strategies

Hyderabad: As part of his plans to foray into national politics and to prove that people of the State were still with TRS party, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to adopt the strategy of mass resignations that was successfully experimented during the agitation for separate state.

When KCR said that they would chase and haunt the Centre till it agrees to buy paddy, he was hinting at reviving this strategy, party leaders say. The TRS wants to create a political buzz on the issue of 'dual' standards of the Centre regarding purchase of paddy.

If the Centre finally agrees to buy more paddy, it would give a new fillip to the party and would help the party in gaining the political ground which it had lost after the defeat in Huzurabad elections. With dharnas and counter yatra by BJP state unit, TRS, party leaders say, has succeeded in diverting the issue from Huzuarabad bypoll to farmers' issue.

If party sources are to be believed, TRS MPs will raise the issue in Parliament and if still there was no response, KCR will first ask the members of Rajya Sabha to resign. If still the Centre refuses to react, he may even ask the Lok Sabha MPs to quit. It may be recalled that during his press conferences and speeches, KCR had been hinting at this. He has been saying that posts were not important for TRS and they had sacrificed them many times in the past during the Telangana struggle.

KCR, party sources say, has been working on different strategies for the past two weeks and one of the options he had shortlisted includes resignations of MPs. This, party sources, feel could create a sort of sensation in the political circles in New Delhi. It will also help in changing the political agenda in the State from defeat in Huzurabad to farmers' issue. But before all that KCR proposes to lead a big team of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party activists to New Delhi and stage a dharna.

Sources also add that once KCR is confident that he had been able to turn the wind in his favour, he may even consider going in for dissolution of the Assembly and force early elections in the State.