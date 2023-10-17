KCR: Pailla will win handsomely

Bhuvanagiri: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday heaped praise on MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy for overseeing all-round development of the Bhuvanagiri constituency. He said he was pleasant to note the transformation of once drought-hit Bhuvanagiri constituency. He said Lord Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy named this district as Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Shekar Reddy will win again, thundered KCR, promising the people that water would be provided soon through the Baswapur Reservoir which is being constructed as an integral part of the Kaleshwaram project. He said Dharani has put paid to farmers’ problems. He warned people that Congress would disband the portal if it came to power. He refuted the Congress charge that power supply to agri sector was being provided only for 3 hours.

The CM promised an IT hub in Bhuvangiri. He predicted that Shekar Reddy would win with a majority of 50,000 votes. BRS party does not favour any particular caste or religion. Our manifesto provides for the betterment of all. Land rates in Yadadri have gone up a lot. We will provide fine rice to all, he added.