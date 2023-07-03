KCR pitches for toning up governance, administrative system

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief K Chandrashekar Rao stressed the significance of a qualitative change through 'Parivartit Bharat' (transformed India) and advocated for radical alterations in the long-standing governance and administrative system.

In response to BRS national president Chandrashekhar Rao's call for a 'Parivartit Bharat' and the slogan 'AbkiBaar Kisan Sarkar' (This time, a government for farmers), retired soldiers who had dedicated their service to safeguarding the nation's borders joined hands with the Kisan (farmers) on the BRS platform. This alliance exemplified the unity inherent in the spirit of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer). Leaders from Ex-Military Associations and ex-servicemen representing all districts of Maharashtra joined the BRS party in the presence of Chandrashekar Rao, who warmly welcomed them by presenting pink scarves.

During the event, Rao emphasised that a qualitative change could only be achieved through 'Parivartit Bharat.' He called for a radical transformation of the traditional and decades-old governance and administrative systems, emphasizing the goal of welfare, development, and upliftment for all sections of society. Rao highlighted the remarkable occasion where the soldiers of the country were coming forward to establish the 'Farmers regime' in response to the call for ‘Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar.’ This collective effort symbolised a significant qualitative change in national politics.

The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to army officers from different districts of Maharashtra. BRS Chief provided insights into the various development and welfare schemes implemented in Telangana State. The Chief Minister urged the ex-servicemen to rededicate themselves and continue their duty as heroic soldiers in order to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of the people in Maharashtra.

Notably, Bapurao Pagare, a distinguished ex-servicemen and secretary of the ‘Fauji Janata Party’ from Nashik district, joined the BRS. Several ex-servicemen, ex-colonels, ex-lieutenants, and soldiers who had served in various ranks in the Indian Army also joined the BRS party.