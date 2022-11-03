KCR: Ready to die to save democracy from BJP

Hyderabad: Pulling a power punch soon after the conclusion of polling in Munugodu, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday released audio clips which he said would shake the seat of Union government.

Addressing a press conference, the TRS chief said he had come before media with a heavy heart as the evidence they had gathered during the recent attempt to poach four TRS MLAs at a farmhouse in city outskirts clearly exposes how the BJP was destabilising the duly elected governments.

The "brokers" had clearly explained the modus operandi and said so far the BJP had dethroned eight governments and had come to power in those states and were in the process of doing the same in four other states such as Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. They also shamelessly said that as long as EVMs were there BJP has nothing to worry. These brokers, KCR said had told the MLAs that all those who were under their scanner have nothing to worry about IT, ED etc and will also get 'Y' category security.

KCR alleged that such massive organised crime was being committed by BJP which has a team of 24 members working on dethroning elected governments. The ruling party supremo said that he would mobilise support of various sections and bring in a movement to protect democracy. If a check is not put to the "deep conspiracy" that was on the social fabric of the country would be affected. The damage acts, if not contained would threaten the foundation of the country and we would be going back by 100 years. The BJP which succeeded in Maharashtra and other places thought that it can do the same thing in Telangana. "How can I keep quiet when they came to our doorstep and threatened to buy our MLAs," he said. People of Telangana will never allow such machinations, he said.

The video clips are really shocking as the brokers shameless and openly mentioned the names of BJP organising secretary BL Santosh, Amit Shah J P Nadda. They also roped in Tushar of Kerala who contested against Rahul Gandhi and spoke to him over phone. KCR showed a picture where Amit Shah was holding talks with Tushar.

KCR said he had sent all these evidences including video and audio clips of the farm house episode to the Chief Justice of India, all Judges of Supreme Court, all CJs of High Courts, IT, ED, Central Vigilance Commission, Chief Ministers of all the states, leaders of all political parties and all media houses.

He said he had done this deliberately as he wanted to expose the dirty acts of BJP and urge all of them to protect the country and democracy. KCR added that he was ready for any consequence for the battle he had taken up. " I am even ready to die to save democracy," he said.