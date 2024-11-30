KCR role lauded in achieving T State

Nalgonda: The Diksha Diwas meeting held at the Nalgonda Clock Tower (called Telangana Chorasta during Agitation time) was a grand success, drawing massive crowds and featuring emotionally charged speeches from key leaders. The gathering commemorated the pivotal hunger strike by former CM KCR, which catalyzed the movement for a separate Telangana state.

The meeting saw the participation of several prominent leaders, with former minister, Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy reminiscing about the struggles of the Telangana movement.

Reddy highlighted how the Telangana agitation began as early as 1996, with KCR resolutely opposing policies detrimental to farmers, such as privatizing agriculture under World Bank conditions and raising electricity charges. Reddy accused political rivals, including N Chandrababu Naidu, of undermining the movement through misinformation campaigns.

He narrated how KCR resigned from his positions in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and founded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now BRS) after eight months of consultations with activists. He emphasized KCR’s unwavering focus on Telangana’s statehood, stating, “KCR envisioned Telangana as his mission and dream from the very beginning.”

He also recalled the dramatic hunger strike of November 29, 2009, when KCR’s slogan, “Let me die, or let Telangana be born,” resonated across the region. The government tried to disrupt the strike, falsely claiming it had ended when KCR consumed lemon juice. However, KCR persisted, forcing the central government to address the demand for a separate state.

The programme was chaired by former MLA Ravindra Kumar and Diksha Diwas in-charge former MP Srinivas Reddy. Other notable attendees included former MLAs Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao, Chirumarthi Lingaiah,N Bhagat Kumar and others.