KCR suffering with chest infection: KTR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President K T Rama Rao on Friday disclosed that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had chest infection.

Talking to a news channel, KTR said that there was infection in the chest. “There is a secondary infection and it is taking longer than usual. Though the virus has subsided, unfortunately the bacteria had started,” said Rama Rao, stating that the BRS Chief would be coming to campaign soon.