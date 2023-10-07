Live
- Health is Wealth: Nutritious delight in the mornings
- Yendira Ee Panchayati : A well balanced rural love story
- Vijayawada: TDP planning to create unrest in State, alleges Minister Karumuri Nagswara Rao
- Rajamahendravaram: Space tourism will be a reality soon, says SDSC Dy Director Raghuram
- Guntur: DRM Cup -2023 inaugurated
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on October 7 2023
- Khammam: Development works undertaken in Palair
- Eluru: Alluri stadium to be developed with Rs 9.5 crore
- CM Jagan urges PM on KWDT-II
- Nagarjuna Sagar: Water from Sagar Dam left canal to be released today
Just In
KCR suffering with chest infection: KTR
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President K T Rama Rao on Friday disclosed that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had chest...
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President K T Rama Rao on Friday disclosed that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had chest infection.
Talking to a news channel, KTR said that there was infection in the chest. “There is a secondary infection and it is taking longer than usual. Though the virus has subsided, unfortunately the bacteria had started,” said Rama Rao, stating that the BRS Chief would be coming to campaign soon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS