KCR supports family of martyr constable Kishtaiah

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao came to the aid of the family of martyr constable Kishtaiah, who sacrificed his life for the formation of Telangana State.

At the time of Kishtaiah's death, his son and daughter were young. KCR provided support to the family, ensuring their well-being and offering financial assistance for Kishtaiah's daughter's MBBS education. Priyanka, Kishtaiah's daughter, successfully completed her MBBS and is now pursuing her post-graduation studies. KCR presented a cheque of Rs 24 lakh to Kishtaiah's family in Nandi Nagar. Later, he had lunch with them.

On this occasion, KCR also inquired about Rahul, Kishtaiah's son, and his employment. He expressed, "You were children when your father made the ultimate sacrifice for the State. Through challenging times, your mother worked tirelessly to provide you with education. Now, you are the beneficiary. We must ensure your mother faces no hardships.

Remember, you will always have my support whenever you need it." KCR reassured the family and emphasised the importance of their responsibilities. Kishtaiah's family thanked KCR for his support, acknowledging him as the head of their house.