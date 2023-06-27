KCR terms BRS as Bharat Parivartan Party

Sarkoli: BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stated that Telangana is progressing in development in just five or six years. He questioned why Maharashtra, which has all such resources, is lagging behind in development. He said that the resources of the State should be used and must be developed.



KCR participated in the BRS public meeting organised in Sarkoli, Maharashtra on Tuesday. On this occasion, KCR said that the opposition has been claiming that BRS party is campaigning as the B team of the BJP and he made it clear that BRS is not a B team for. He said that if all the farmers are with BRS then all the other parties will become B teams for us. KCR termed BRS as Bharat Parivartan Party.

KCR said that the Congress party ruled for 50 years out of 75 years after independence. He said that people of Maharashtra has given a chance to Congress, Shiv Sena and BJP and said that if they had an intention of doing good for the farmers and take the State forward in development, they could have done it.

He said that people who has no intention of doing good to the people should not be given power. He said that only BRS stands for the farmers and will show development. KCR said that BRS is going ahead with Aap Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar.