KCR to attend minister Prashanth Reddy mother's funeral in Nizamabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to visit Nizamabad district today to attend Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy mother's funeral. The Chief Minister will leave Pragati Bhavan and arrive in Velpur, in the district, at 10 am. The last rites for Minister Prashanth Reddy's mother will be conducted in Velpur at 11 am today.
Vemula Manjulamma, the mother of State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy passed away on Thursday at the age of 77. She had been ill for a year and breathed her last while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Manjulamma had previously undergone brain tumor surgery and had recovered.
However, her health deteriorated, leading to her passing away. In addition to Chief Minister KCR, many ministers, MLAs, and public representatives are expected to attend Manjulamma's last rites.