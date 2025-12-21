KCR to hold BRS legislative party meeting to address Water issues

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is set to convene a legislative party and state executive committee meeting on Sunday at Telangana Bhavan, with party president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) presiding over the session starting at 2 PM. The meeting will see participation from party Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), and state executive committee members.

KCR is expected to outline the party's future strategy, emphasising the need for a renewed movement to address Telangana's irrigation requirements. Sources within the party suggest that discussions will focus on the recent reduction in water allocations for the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project, as well as the perceived anti-Telangana policies regarding agriculture and public welfare being pursued by both the central and state governments.

A key agenda item will be the planning of grassroots public movements, as party insiders report concerns about the Congress government allegedly attempting to weaken the agriculture sector and irrigation initiatives rekindled during the BRS's decade-long governance. A strategy to counter these developments at the community level is anticipated to be a significant outcome of the meeting.

KCR has already arrived at his residence in Nandinagar, Hyderabad, in preparation for the important discussions ahead.