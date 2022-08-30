KCR to hold TRSLP meeting on Sept 3

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo and Chief Minisr K Chandrashekar Rao will hold the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislative Party (TRSLP) meeting at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan here on September 3. The TRSLP meeting will be held at 5 pm after the State Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held at Pragati Bhavan at 2 pm on the same day.

The TRSLP meeting will be attended by the party MLAs and MLCs along with the Parliament members who are special invitees.

The meeting will discuss various development and welfare programmes being implemented by the State government including Aasara pensions, podu lands issues of tribals and other issues. The meeting is being held ahead of the upcoming session of the State Legislature for which the dates and other issues will be finalised at the Cabinet meeting.