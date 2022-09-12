KCR to launch new party by Dasara

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will formally announce the launch of a new political party with national outlook (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi) sometime during Dasara, according to former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Appreciating the Telangana model of development after a three-hour-long luncheon meeting with KCR, the JD(S) leader tweeted that it was the right time to come up with a viable national alternative which should be a combination of regional parties and national parties to fight the BJP. He said his party extends full support to the efforts of KCR in forming a national alternative to the BJP. He also welcomed the suggestion given by KCR to incorporate various welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government in JD(S) party election manifesto. Kumaraswamy, according to the CMO, showed keen interest in knowing the details of the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana.

It is learnt that most the discussions veered around the strategies that need to be adopted to defeat the BJP at the next hustings. They felt the people were disillusioned with the BJP and want BJP-mukt Bharat.

They felt that the BJP was exploiting the emotional issues, and it would use them during upcoming general elections. The Union government, KCR said, was implementing anti-farmer and anti-people policies. He dwelled at length on how the economy has been pushed into crisis and how the prices of all essential commodities have gone up. He further explained about the recent meeting he had with farmers from different states and how they wanted him to take the lead in the fight against the Modi government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, KCR asked TRS leaders to visit Karnataka, meet farmers and explain the kind of schemes the Telangana government was implementing. He asked them to meet other sections and explain to them the welfare schemes being implemented and demand that such schemes be introduced in Karnataka as well.