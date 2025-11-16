KCR to overhaul party committees

Hyderabad: Un deterredby the series of electoral defeats of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi since 2023, and resolute to bounce bank in the upcoming elections to local bodies, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is bracing up to overhaul the party’s committees at all levels in the state soon. Towards this end, party working president KT Rama Rao has been asked to hold meetings with party leaders from next week.

KTR met with KCR at the latter’s Erravalli farmhouse on Saturday evening. The party working president briefed the BRS supremo on the party’s performance in the just concluded by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, highlighting the probable reasons for the crushing defeat.

After the defeat, the Jubilee Hills BRS cadre has been deeply disappointed; and hence, KTR decided to hold a meeting with them soon. KCR asked the party leader to also visit some of the districts before the start of the elections to local bodies to understand “people’s perception on the state government’s performance” and sense their support to the BRS party.

Accordingly, the party would prepare a strategy to win most of the seats in the elections to local bodies. The BRS chief has entrusted KTR with the responsibility of leading the party in the elections to local bodies and identifying capable leaders who can be fielded in the upcoming MPTC, ZPTC, and municipal elections.

Sources said that KCR will soon hold a meeting with a select leaders of the party after the announcement of the schedule for elections to local bodies. People’s issues and unfulfilled promises of the Congress party would be the main items on the BRS’ plank in the upcoming polls to local bodies, leaders said.

KTR has already prepared an action plan to launch a “big fight” against the Congress government and “expose” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the campaign in the districts.

Leaders said that KCR cautioned that “poaching of BRS leaders” would be one of the main challenges to face the Congress in the coming days as the ruling party leadership has been galvanized by victory in the Jubilee Hills byelections.