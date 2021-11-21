KCR to take paddy battle to Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with MPs, Ministers, and officials would be going to Delhi once again to seek clarity on the issue of paddy purchase during ongoing kharif season. Based on the response from the Centre, the State Government would announce its policy on the alternative crops to farmers.



The chief minister on Saturday said, if possible, would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ask him to withdraw all cases that were filed against the farmers who have been protesting for over an year and pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of those who died there.

KCR said the TRS government on its part has decided to give Rs 3 lakh to each of the family members who died during the agitation. This would cost the state Rs 22 crore. He also demanded that the government pass the MSP Act. Reiterating that by withdrawing the farm laws, the Centre has accepted that it had failed in governance. He said the TRS never supported the farm laws.

"We now demand that the Centre withdraw the power bill which is yet to get the nod of Parliament. Already the Centre is putting undue pressure on States to install power meters on agriculture pumpsets. We are opposed to it. If the power bill is passed, the farmers will be forced to take to roads once again," he said. He further said that he would also meet the Jal Shakti Minister and demand that the Centre immediately constitute a Tribunal to decide the share of water from Krishna and Godavari rivers. The Tribunal should be asked to give its decision in about three months' time, he said. Referring to the criticism by opposition about paddy purchase, he said that the State Government had already opened over 6,000 market yards and would open more if need be. The State Government, he said, will buy every grain produced during the present kharif season.

