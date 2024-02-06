KCR to visit Telangana Bhavan first time after the defeat of the party in the Assembly elections

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao will be visiting Telangana Bhavan for the first time after the defeat of the party in the Assembly elections to address meeting of important leaders of Krishna basin area districts.

The party leaders have decked up Telangana Bhavan with flowers since it is the first visit of KCR. The BRS chief would be first garlanding the statue of Telangana Talli in the Bhavan premises and later sitting in his chambers.

The BRS chief would be addressing a meeting of important leaders of the party from Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, Ramgareddy and Hyderabad. All the MLAs are also slated to visit Telangana Bhavan to attend the meeting.

The BRS party is planning to organise a big protest meeting in Nalgonda after the Assembly sessions against handing over of projects to Krishna River Management Board.