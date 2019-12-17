KCR to visit Yadadri temple today
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the famous Yadadri temple in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the famous Yadadri temple in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Tuesday.
During his tour, he will review the progress of the construction of new facilities and the upgradation of the temple. He will perform Maha Sudharshna Yagam in the temple town soon.
Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and top officials of the government will accompany the Chief Minister.
