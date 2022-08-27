KCR tried all tricks to stop padayatra: Bandi

Warangal: In a bid to divert people's attention from MLC K Kavitha and her involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scam, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tried his best by creating chaos in the Praja Sangrama Yatra, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said.

Speaking to the media at Nagapuram in Wardhannapet constituency on Friday, he said that right from day one KCR has been creating hurdles to obstruct the Praja Sangrama Yatra.

"KCR tried all tricks up his sleeve to stop my padayatra and the public meeting to be held in Warangal on Saturday but in the end, truth prevailed," Sanjay said. He found fault with KCR for misusing the police machinery to stop the padayatra. The BJP will withstand all the pressure exerted by the TRS government and go ahead with the public meeting at Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumakonda that will be addressed by the party's national president JP Nadda, he added. Sanjay said that his padayatra will end at the historic Bhadrakali Temple before the commencement of the public meeting.

Sanjay questioned the government on how it permitted Munawar Faruqui's standup comedy show that was held in Hyderabad on August 20. People will teach KCR a fitting lesson as they have been closely watching his dictatorial behaviour, he said.

Earlier, Sanjay resumed his padayatra at Uppugallu after a gap of three days. Tension prevailed for some time when some TRS workers tried to disrupt the padayatra by raising slogans against BJP. However, the police brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi issued orders imposing Section 30 of the Police Act in the Commissionerate limits; hence no rallies or meetings should be held without permission from the authorities concerned. The order will be in force till August 31.