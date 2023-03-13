KCR trying to protect Kavitha: BJP

Warangal: BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh accused the Telangana government of trying tooth and nail to exert pressure on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which was inquiring MLC K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. Chugh was here on Sunday as part of Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana to address the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency core committee leaders. Speaking to the media, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was playing all the tricks to protect his daughter Kavitha from liquor scam.

"KCR family mastered the art of hoodwinking the people. Indeed, they deserve an Oscar award," Chugh said. KCR family which looted the resources of Telangana is now out to plunder the country with a new name of BRS, he said.

Chugh alleged that the KCR Government had siphoning off the Central funds meant for Smart City Mission.

As a result, Warangal is yet to witness development, he added. He alleged that the BRS Government has become a puppet in the hands of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). The government is playing to the tunes of MIM, he said.

The BRS Government's days were numbered as people were fed up with the wrong policies of KCR, Chugh said, predicting BJP's rule in Telangana.

Later, he paid tributes to Telangana Martyrs at the AmarulaStupam near Adalat. He also garlanded the statue of Rani Rudrama Devi at Pochamma Maidan in the city.

BJP State general secretary GujjulaPremender Reddy, Hanumakonda district resident Rao Padma, Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar, former minister G Vijayarama Rao, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao and Vannala Sriramulu were among others present.