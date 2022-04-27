KCR turned Telangana into debt-ridden: BJP

Rangareddy: Shadnagar BJP incharge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy on Wednesday chaired a party mandal incharges meeting under the auspices of mandal BJP president D Venkatesh at Faruqnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Nelli Srivardhan Reddy said that the role of the BJP in the formation of the state of Telangana was crucial. He said that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the share of states increased from 32 per cent to 42 per cent. He said Central government is spending a total of 15,000 crores for Telangana which is higher than the amount which is given to Central government by State government. KCR has increased the debts of State from 60,000 crores to 4 lakh crores after forming government in the State, he added. Later, he said that Union Roads and Buildings Minister Nitin Gadkari will be arriving in Telangana on April 29 to lay foundation for the expansion NH 44 from 4 lanes to 6 lanes with a total funds of Rs 10,000 crores sanctioned by Central government. He also urged the BJP leaders and activists from Shadnagar constituency to participate in the foundation laying programme to be held in Shamshabad and make it a grand success.

BJP senior leaders Ramu, Vityala Narsimha, Shankar Nayak and others were also present.

Similarly, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday cam down heavily on the TRS supremo KCR and his family amid the 21st TRS Formation Day celebrations in Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, Revanth tweeted a phrase stating that snakes have occupied houses built by ants. He alleged that after many youth sacrificed their lives and after many agitations for the separate State of Telangana, the pink party has claimed over all credit.

He stated that before the TRS party, the properties of KCR was only a damaged cycle and a broken chair but after 21 years, the KCR family's wealth is equal to that of Nizams. He said that the KCR's power is the pain of many youths of Telangana who sacrificed their lives.