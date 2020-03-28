KCR wants leaders to go alone and maintain social distancing

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called upon the Ministers and public representatives to strictly follow the health protocol released by the Centre and the state government.

Reacting to reports that the ministers and MLAs were going round with their followers in large numbers violating the call for social distancing, the Chief Minister said that he had asked them to be with the people and ensure that there were no instances of black marketing or traders charging exorbitant rates but that did not mean that they go along with their followers.

Instead of helping the people, it would invite new trouble. The Government has been insisting that people should not come out on roads and that rule applies to all, including people's representatives.

He said they should go alone to the markets to prevent hoarding and black marketing and should become examples for the common man.