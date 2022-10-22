KCR woos deserters to wrest Munugodu

Munugodu: Subha ko Bhula, Shaam Ko Ghar Aya. This is what is happening in the ruling TRS now. The pink party is trying to rope in all those leaders who had left the party in the past and joined the BJP.

Soon after the BJP poached TRS senior leader Bura Narasaiah Goud, it is learnt that TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao personally contacted all the leaders who were part of the agitation for separate Telangana and joined the saffron party later. Sources claim that he had also spoken to leaders like AP Jitender Reddy, G Vivek and Enugu Ravindra Reddy.

This has resulted in former Telangana Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud and another leader D Sravan, who had crossed over to the BJP from Congress recently, joined the TRS on Friday.

Sravan was also in TRS before joining the Congress. TRS sources said they were given certain assurances like party posts and other monetary benefits. The TRS feels that the Ghar Wapsi of these leaders will help reduce the impact of the exit of Narasaiah Goud on the voters of Goud community. TRS feels that if it can rope in more leaders from the BJP particularly those belonging to the BC communities, it would help the party win the bypoll. The Chief Minister too is likely to address a public meeting either on October 29 or October 30 and give a finishing touch to the campaign.