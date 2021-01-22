KCR's 10% EWS quota promise is a poll stunt, alleges Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Hyderabad: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's promise of giving 10% quota in jobs and education to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) was a stunt aimed at misleading the people.

"This promise of 10% EWS quota is no different from the promise of giving 12% quota to Muslims and 10% to Scheduled Tribes. CM KCR exploited the sentiments of Muslims and STs for a quite long period and now he is not even talking about them. Similarly, the promise of 10% EWS quota will remain unimplemented and he will forget about it after the polls for two MLC Graduates constituencies and Nagarjunasagar by-elections," Shabbir Ali said in a media statement on Friday.

Shabbir Ali pointed out that CM KCR had promised in April 2014 that he would implement 12% Muslim quota within four months after coming to power. KCR did nothing for three years and finally a faulty Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly and Council on April 16, 2017. He said instead of implementing the new law, it was sent to the Centre for approval.

He said that the Central government had sent more than three circulars to Telangana government seeking explanation for enhancement of Muslim quota from 4% to 12% and ST quota from 6% to 10%. However, the State Government did not even respond to those notices. "KCR has become a habitual liar. He can even promise moon and stars if he had to win an election," he said.