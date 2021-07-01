KCR's Dalit Empowerment Scheme a historic move: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made a historical decision for the development of Dalit people by implementing Dalit Empowerment Scheme across the State, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. On Thursday, he attended a roundtable meeting along with District Collector RV Karnan, MLC Palle Rajeswara Reddy, Dalit leaders and public representatives at TTDC meeting hall here.

Addressing the participants, Minister Ajay said the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crores for the development Dalit people under the scheme and Rs 10 lakh financial assistance was allotted to each family under the first phase. Nearly 100 families in each constituency will be benefitted under the scheme, he added.

The Minister explained that 11,900 families in 119 constituencies in the State will be benefited. For this, Rs 1200 crore was needed but the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crores only, but the remaining Rs 200 crore will be added soon.

Minister Ajay and Collector Karnan received suggestions for the scheme from Dalit public representatives and leaders.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi State convener and MLC Palle Rajeswara Reddy said the State government, which had implemented various schemes, now allotted Rs 1,000 crore for Dalit Empowerment Scheme alone. He appealed to Dalit people to utilise the facilities and extend support to the government.