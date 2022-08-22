KCR's family members took part in meeting on Delhi Excise Policy Formulation: BJP

Hyderabad: Parvesh Verma, a BJP MP, stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the creation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy at a five-star hotel in Delhi, drawing him into the ongoing controversy. According to Verma, the excise policy was developed in a suite at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi that had been reserved for six months. He claimed that they have all the proof related to the allegations.

K Kavitha, the daughter of CM KCR, is allegedly involved in the scam, according to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, another member of the BJP. He has also claimed that K Kavitha used to hold meetings in a room at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi and to utilise pretended means to favour others.



The TRS has asserted that the BJP has been abusing state resources while making false accusations against KCR's family.