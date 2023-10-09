KCR’s fight from Kamareddy will take wind out of BJP’ sails: BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS chief’s decision to contest from Kamareddy will boost the morale of the party leaders in the nearby constituencies in the erstwhile Assembly segments, especially after the announcement of the National Turmeric Board by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There has been a big fight between the BRS and BJP in the undivided Nizamabad district, even as the saffron party is said to be making inroads into the constituencies after the defeat of party leader K Kavitha. The BRS leaders who had targeted MP Dharmapuri Arvind on the issue of Turmeric Board were pushed to go on defensive after the announcement.

However, the party senior leaders said the impact may be less because of several reasons, including the delay of nine years. A senior BRS leader said there was no clarity in the PM’s announcement. Though the Cabinet had announced the board, there was no specific orders that this would be set up in Nizamabad.

Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy described the TB as fake; as an election drama enacted by the BJP leaders. “The BJP leaders are targeting the family members of CM, but people will believe the BRS because Modi is father of liars,” he quipped. Reddy said the BJP MP had argued that TB was nothing in front of the Spice Board, but now he was talking big about the PM’s announcement.

Concern for BRS leaders was that the BJP had won big in the municipal elections. The BJP had won in 28 of 44 segments in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, whereas the ruling party could manage only 13. With an aim to make party leaders confident, the Nizamabad leaders requested the party chief to contest from Kamareddy. The leaders said all advantage BJP had in the form of corporators, TB would subside with the CM contesting.

The BRS leaders said the party can take credit for TB announcement. “We will inform people that because of the pressure exerted by BRS, the Centre had no other option but to announce the board,” said a BRS leader.