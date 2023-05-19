KCR’s govt metes out a raw deal to BCs: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday charged the KCR government with causing injustice to OBCs in Telangana.

Addressing the BJP OBC conclave, he said it was not against any community or caste, but was opposed to only KCR family and the Congress policies. He pointed out that the government had done ‘injustice’ to OBCs, like denying of 10 per cent quota to EWS for two years.

“While PM Narendra Modi had given a lot of importance to OBCs like inducting 27 leaders in the cabinet and making Dr Laxman Parliamentary Board member, KCR had insulted OBC leaders. like Prof Jayashankar, Konda Laxman Bapuji and Guda Anjayya,” Bandi pointed out.

He accused KCR of denying due share to OBCs in political power and confining them to accepting freebies like sheep, cattle and fish. “Only three OBCs were given Cabinet berths. “He failed to complete the BC Atma Gourava Bhavans, while constructing Secretariat and Pragati Bhavan with hundreds of crores,” he criticised. Bandi announced the party would organise a public rally here “BC Sankhaaravam” with lakhs demanding the government provide all facilities to OBCs. It includes implementation of the BC Bandhu scheme. “Let us wait for five months. We shall put an end to this demonic and dynastic rule of KCR and bring in the regime of the poor,” he asserted. BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman lashed out at the Congress for stalling BC reservations from the time of the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. He underlined the historical need for BJP to come to power in Telangana with a BC agenda. Laxman listed how since independence Congress stalled every move to provide reservations for BCs. Contrary to it the BJP had increased the self-respect of BCs by making Narendra Modi PM. Also, it implemented reservations for BCs as well as the poor from the forward sections of society, besides, giving constitutional status to OBC Commission. He accused the Congress and Communists of stalling at every step, while BJP introduced OBC National Commission Bill in Parliament.

He charged the BRS government with misusing freedom given by the Centre to include BCs reservations. The BCs should have got 34 per cent quota as per population. But the government limited it only to 23 per cent. He said the party was not against BCs among Muslims, but AIMIM snatching 32 BC seats out of 50 in GHMC. “It exposes how the government was acting at the diktats of Darussalam, he added. Dr. Laxman said the party would unite 130 communities and Implement 'PallePalleku BC and Intintiki BJP' and organise a BC Garjana and expose the anti-BC stance of the Congress and BRS.