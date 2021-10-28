KCR's rule is role model to all: MLA Vanama Venkateswra Rao

Kothagudem: MLA Vanama Venkateswra Rao appealed to the party leaders and activists to make the Vijaya Garjana meeting a grand success. Addressing them at a meeting in Kothagudem on Wednesday, he said the State is developing on a brisk pace under the rule of the TRS government. The commitment of the TRS government in developing the State could be seen clearly in the development of all towns and villages during the last seven years, he added.

The MLA conveyed special thanks to the leaders, who participated in the party plenary meeting. He appealed to the party activists and leaders to chalk out a plan to make Vijaya Garjana meeting also a big success, which would be held on November 15 in Warangal.

He said the TRS government became a role model for all the States in the country in implementing number of schemes for the needy and implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme is the best example.

The MLA condemned the allegations of Opposition party leaders about the schemes and added that the Opposition leaders couldn't digest the development of the State and the name the TRS accumulating.

TRS leaders Vanama Raghava, K Chandra Sekhar Rao, K Srinivas Rao, K Seetha Lakshmi, D Yadav, B Vasudeva Rao and others attended the meeting.