- Vijayawada: Drought conditions continue in the state
- Polls, a fight between Delhi rulers & T people: KTR
- ECI appoints 8 expenditure observers for Hyd district
- YS Jagan heads to Visakhapatnam to attend ICID conference
- BJP ups ante on flaws in Kaleshwaram project
- Vijayawada: 23 receive Dr YSR Life Time Achievement Awards
- BRS, Congress fooling people: Zaffar Islam
- Kurnool: Follow in footsteps of Potti Sriramulu, exhorts Collector Dr G Srijana
- Show me at least one OBC CM in BJP ruled States: Rahul to Shah
- Tirupati: Call to people to take AP forward
KCR’s unrivaled strength in delivering 24/7 electricity
Rangareddy:I n a State that boasts 24 hours of uninterrupted electricity supply, the robust pink army led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to public welfare. While the opposition may attempt to divert attention, the reality on the ground speaks volumes, said Chevella MP Dr Gaddam Ranjith Reddy.
Addressing the election campaign at Madhvapur village in Vikarabad district on Wednesday, the Chevella MP questioned the motives of Congress party resorting to tactics. The people of the State, under KCR’s leadership, have witnessed a different narrative – one of peaceful governance and a comprehensive welfare system, he added.
Metuku Anand, an MLA candidate from the BRS party from Vikarabad, joined hands with Ranjith Reddy during an election campaign in the picturesque village of Madhvapur, situated in the Bantwaram mandal under the Vikarabad constituency.
In a show of unity and inclusivity, special prayers were conducted at various religious places, including Kammarpalli dargah, Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s temple, church, and Maibusubhani dargah.