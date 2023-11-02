KCR’s unrivaled strength in delivering 24/7 electricity

Rangareddy:I n a State that boasts 24 hours of uninterrupted electricity supply, the robust pink army led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to public welfare. While the opposition may attempt to divert attention, the reality on the ground speaks volumes, said Chevella MP Dr Gaddam Ranjith Reddy.

Addressing the election campaign at Madhvapur village in Vikarabad district on Wednesday, the Chevella MP questioned the motives of Congress party resorting to tactics. The people of the State, under KCR’s leadership, have witnessed a different narrative – one of peaceful governance and a comprehensive welfare system, he added.

Metuku Anand, an MLA candidate from the BRS party from Vikarabad, joined hands with Ranjith Reddy during an election campaign in the picturesque village of Madhvapur, situated in the Bantwaram mandal under the Vikarabad constituency.

In a show of unity and inclusivity, special prayers were conducted at various religious places, including Kammarpalli dargah, Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s temple, church, and Maibusubhani dargah.