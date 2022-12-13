KCR to inaugurate party office today

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who is scheduled to inaugurate the temporary party office on Wednesday in New Delhi seems to be adopting a two-pronged strategy for the next elections.

On one hand he is making some quick moves to rope in some prominent people into the party particularly from Andhra Pradesh and on the other he wants to strengthen the friendship and cooperation of leaders and parties in north who are opposed to BJP.

While he has invited Bihar deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejaswai Yadav who is being propped up as the successor to Nitish Kumar in next elections as Bihar chief minister, AkhileshYadav, Rakesh Tikait and few others, he has assigned the responsibility to identify prospective leaders from Andhra Pradesh and start negotiations with them to Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav.

Talsani will soon organise a meeting at Visakhapatnam to discuss with some leaders and try to get them into the party. One such leader to whom he is understood to have sent a feeler is former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana. It is learnt that he has been invited for the Vizag meet. But sources said that Lakshminaryana who is in touch with AAP has not yet decided about joining any party. He is said to be contemplating to contest from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, all ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior party leaders from Telangana reached Delhi and will be present at the inaugural function of the BRS party office. Interestingly, some BRS leaders have also started learning Hindi and those who can speak Hindi are trying to hone their skills by improving the diction.

Meanwhile the rituals for the two-day Raja Syamala Devi Yagam which began on Tuesday. KCR also participated in the rituals. His wife Shoba, son K T Rama Rao, daughter K Kavitha and other family members will also participate in the rituals on Wednesday. He is likely to address a bilingual (Hindi and English) media conference in the evening.

There was a little commotion at party office on Tuesday morning as the New Delhi Municipal Corporation workers pulled down the flexis and hoardings saying no permission for erecting them was obtained. BRS leaders said this however was not an issue.