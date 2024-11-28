Keep a tab on drug menace, says Collector Sarada

Warangal: The onus is on the administration to keep a tab on the drug menace, Warangal district Collector Satya Sarada said. Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, she emphasised the importance of sensitising the youth and the students about the ill effects of drugs.

“The focus should be on stopping the drug supply chain. Youth and students are vulnerable as long as the supply chain of drugs continues. All the departments need to work in tandem to stop the spread of drugs.

The officials need to take the assistance of 240 Prahari Clubs. It may be mentioned here that the government had initiated Prahari Clubs to Combat Drug Abuse in Schools, Formation of Prahari Clubs in all Government and Private High Schools (6th to 10th) in the State.

DCP Ravinder sought the agriculture and forest officials to collect information about ganja cultivation. He urged the agriculture officials to educate the farmers. Farmers or any others who cultivate ganja will be taken to the task, besides seizing their properties. The police will coordinate with the forest, excise and agriculture departments to stop the drug menace in the region.

Agriculture officer Anuradha, DWO Rajamani, DSP Saidulu, drug inspector Aravind Kumar, DMHO D Sambasiva Rao, FRO Sandeep, DEO Gnaneshwar and excise official Muralidharan were among others present.