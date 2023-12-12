Live
- Suspense over Rajasthan CM to end today
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 12 December, 2023
- ED issues fresh summons to Soren
- Probing Cases Without States Consent: Parliamentary panel for law giving wider powers to CBI
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 December, 2023
- Utilise govt help & grow in profession, lawyers told
- LS poll date keeps Congress, BRS, BJP on tenterhooks
- BJP snubs Shivraj Chouhan, names Mohan Yadav as MP CM
- Revanth to take decision on Rythu Bharosa, jobs, & drug menace
- Govt releases Rythu Bandhu
Just In
Kerala govt should provide facilities for Ayyappa devotees: Kishan Reddy
The Centre is ready to extend all necessary assistance to Kerala government
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said that he will talk to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan on poor conditions and arrangements for the devotees visiting Sabarimala.
He said on Monday that several MPs from Kerala brought to the attention of the Centre on the issue. The Centre will provide any assistance needed to the Kerala State government. The State government should take on a war footing to provide the necessary infrastructure and basic amenities to the devotees visiting Sabarimala.
He expressed disappointment as though the Centre is extending the Prasad Scheme. But the state government is not cooperating. Like the earlier Congress, the current CPM government is also non-cooperative, he pointed out. "I urge Kerala CM to provide basic facilities to Ayyappa Swamy devotees and take steps to prevent any untoward incidents like stampede. Devotees should also exercise restraint. Voluntary organisations should also play pitch in to extend their services," he said.