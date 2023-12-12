Kerala govt should provide facilities for Ayyappa devotees: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said that he will talk to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan on poor conditions and arrangements for the devotees visiting Sabarimala.



He said on Monday that several MPs from Kerala brought to the attention of the Centre on the issue. The Centre will provide any assistance needed to the Kerala State government. The State government should take on a war footing to provide the necessary infrastructure and basic amenities to the devotees visiting Sabarimala.

He expressed disappointment as though the Centre is extending the Prasad Scheme. But the state government is not cooperating. Like the earlier Congress, the current CPM government is also non-cooperative, he pointed out. "I urge Kerala CM to provide basic facilities to Ayyappa Swamy devotees and take steps to prevent any untoward incidents like stampede. Devotees should also exercise restraint. Voluntary organisations should also play pitch in to extend their services," he said.