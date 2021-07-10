Kerala textile group to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Warangal

Hyderabad: Kerala-based leading garment exporter -KITEX Garments Limited has announced to invest Rs 1,000 crore for the setting up of a textile unit at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal. The announcement came after a series of meetings with Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and a team from the State Industries Department.

The Kitex Group Management team led by the company CMD Sabu Jacob flew in from Kerala on Friday in a chartered flight arranged by the Telangana State Government for pre-scheduled meetings with the Minister and his team. After a series of meetings, Sabu Jacob said that the company has decided to invest Rs 1,000 crore in principle in the KMTP. This would be Phase 1 of the investment and will be done in a span of two years. The proposed investment to set up an apparel manufacturing facility is expected to generate 4,000 jobs.

The company team also flew to the Textile Park in Warangal by a helicopter and inspected the premises. The team was impressed with the Textile Park infrastructure and flew back to Hyderabad.

KTR welcomed the company's decision to invest in Warangal textile park and assured all possible cooperation for the KITEX group to set up their operations in Telangana.

During the meeting, the state minister gave an overview of the progressive investment policies of the state government and also the availability of various resources for the textiles industry in Telangana.

He explained about the TS-iPASS Single Window clearance system, and the other advantages that Telangana offers. Furthermore, he also stated that Telangana's Cotton is one of the finest in the world. Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Commissioner Textiles Shailaja Ramaiyer, TSIIC MD Venkat Narsimha Reddy and Senior Officials from Telangana Government participated in the meetings.