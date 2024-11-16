Key leaders to take part in ‘Basti Nidra’ prog

Hyderabad: Key BJP leaders will participate in Basti Nidra programme in 20 places adjacent to the River Musi areas. These leaders will campaign in these areas as part of the initiative. BJP state leader Kasam Venkateswarlu said on Friday that from November 16 to 17 the leaders will meet with the residents, sleep there and provide reassurance to the poor people.

“In about 20 bastis in Musi catchment areas, we are conducting a sleep in slum programme with 20 important BJP leaders,” they said.

The leaders include corporators, local leaders and BJP district presidents of eight districts who will participate in this Basti Nidra programme.

He said that the BJP would not allow the demolition of houses of the poor in the Musi catchment area under any circumstances. The BJP demands for a comprehensive report on the beautification-rejuvinaton of Musi.

The leaders participating in the Basti Nidra are – Amber Pate (Tulsiram Nagar) - Union Minister, BJP Telangana State President – G Kishan Reddy, Amber Pate (Kamalanagar) - Former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, Amber Pate (Shastrinagar) - Former MLA KS Ratnam, Amber Pate (Ambedkar Nagar) - Former Minister Krishna Yadav, Karwan Assembly Constituency Langar House - Pradeep Kumar, Caravan Division - Talloju Achari, Jiyaguda -Yendala Lakshminarayana, Bahadur Pura-Dharmarao, Old Malak Pate (Salivahan Nagar) -Members of Rajya Sabha Dr K Laxman, Residential Housing Basti in Goshamahal Constituency Afzal Ganj -Bibi Patil, Jummerat Bazar - Sitaram Naik, Jauligowda - MLA Venkataramana Reddy, Hyder Guda (Bahadur Pura) - Former MLC Janardhan Reddy, Rajendranagar (Attapur) - BJP State General Secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, Rajendranagar (Hyder Shakot) -Members of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Uppal (Ramanthapur) - former legislators NVSS Prabhakar, LBnagar (Dwarakapuram Colony, Ganesh Nagar) - Members of Parliament Etala Rajender,Former MP Chada Suresh Reddy of Elbiner (Satyanagar, New Marutinagar) and former MLC of Medchal Rural (Ghat Kesar) N Ramchander Rao.