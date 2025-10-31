Key records stolen from Wakf Board chief’s chambers; cops register case

Hyderabad: Following a complaint from the Telangana Wakf Board regarding a security breach and the alleged theft of official file information from the Chairman’s chamber, the Abid Road Police have registered a criminal case.

The case involves the unauthorised and fraudulent extraction of data from original files into electronic form, marking a major security breach within the Board’s Chairman chamber.

According to Wakf Board officials, the complaint was filed by Mohammed Asif Khan, Tahsildar and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Wakf Board, seeking action. Following the complaint, the Abid Road Police registered the case and launched an investigation.

Police officials have sought the assistance of digital forensic experts to trace where the stolen data might have been stored and to identify those behind the operation.

As per sources, unidentified individuals maliciously and fraudulently stole confidential Wakf Board files by converting them into digital formats. The sources said the unidentified individuals gained unauthorised access to the Chairman’s office and seized important files and documents in electronic form.