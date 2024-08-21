Live
Just In
KG Reddy engineering college conducts orientation program for freshers
KG Reddy College of Engineering and Technology conducted its B.Tech first-year Orientation Program for the academic year 2024-25 on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.
KG Reddy College of Engineering and Technology conducted its B.Tech first-year Orientation Program for the academic year 2024-25 on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman - Anurag University was the chief guest.
He emphasized the importance of regular attendance, holistic development, and effective communication skills. Following his address, Ln. K. Krishna Reddy, Chairman of KG Reddy College, and Dr. Rohit Kandakatla, Director of KGRCET, discussed the entrepreneurial opportunities available at the college.
Dr. Sai Satyanarayana Reddy then outlined the essential rules to be adhered to, and the program concluded.
Dr. M.N. Narsaiah, Vice Principal and Dean of Academics, gave a welcome address to parents and students.