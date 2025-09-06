  • Menu
Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Immersion Concludes Peacefully

Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Immersion Concludes Peacefully
Highlights

The revered Khairatabad Bada Ganesh immersion ceremony concluded smoothly today. The event took place at Crane Point 4 on NTR's Bahubali route,...

The revered Khairatabad Bada Ganesh immersion ceremony concluded smoothly today. The event took place at Crane Point 4 on NTR's Bahubali route, attracting thousands of devotees who celebrated amidst cheers and fervour.

Prior to the immersion, festival committee organisers conducted the final prayers for Lord Vinayaka. The grand procession, known as the Bada Ganesh Shobha Yatra, commenced at 7 am this morning, marking a significant occasion in the Telugu states.

The immersion was carried out with splendour at the designated site, bringing an end to the festivities in a peaceful manner.

