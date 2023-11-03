Live
Khairatabad candidate Vijaya Reddy promotes Congress six guarantees to people
P Vijaya Reddy, Congress candidate of Khairatabad Constituency held a program in Khairatabad in front of 40 MS Makta Raj Bhavan in Khairatabad (Khairatabad Division) explaining the 6 guarantee cards to the people. Speaking on the occasion, BRS government has made the people of the state drunkards in two terms and all the people should take note of this and tell them that they are coming to cheat the people once again for votes. She said BRS government could not give salaries to employees on time.
The 6 guarantees released for the people of Telangana state by Sonia Gandhi were informed through a pamphlet. A large number of former corporators of Khairatabad constituency, presidents of various divisions, youth congress leaders, NSUI leaders, Congress party leaders, activists, slum dwellers and women participated in the program.