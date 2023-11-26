Khairatabad: Nagender faces people’s wrath over unresolved issues

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and Khairatabad candidate D Nagendar is struggling to prove his mettle this time as he is facing tough fight from BJP and Congress. Nagendar is facing people’s wrath for not solving the local civic issues for the last five years.

Voters are questioning Nagendar for not resolving the pending civic issues during the election campaign, leaders said that the BRS candidate did not worked for the people during the last three years and the locals are not ready to support Nagendar.

The other major issue of growing ‘ gundaism’ by Nagendar followers in the constituency will play a spoilsport as people are struggling to resolve some issues amicably. Local group politics are dominating in addressing the pending issues for the last four years.

Nagendar was also losing his popularity ever since Congress candidate Vijaya Reddy drew the people’s attention by holding regular meetings with locals and doing her best to solve the problems.

People were also showing sympathy to Vijaya Reddy , who was the daughter of noted congress leader P Janardhan Reddy. Leaders said that Vijaya Reddy succeeded to maintain the popularity of her father in short time soon after elected as Corporator and giving tough fight to Nagendar in the Assembly elections as congress candidate.

The BJP candidate and former MLA Ch Ramachandra Reddy was also maintaining his hold and showing his political power against Nagendar, leaders said that the poll battle will be mostly between Vijaya Reddy and BJP candidate this time as the BRS candidate was losing ground fast due to various political and local reasons. Nagendar was a strong leader in the GHMC limits until the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

After the formation of Telangana, he was confined to his assembly segment and now struggling to win the election. It will be a big difficult for Nagendar to revive his political fortunes in the ensuing elections.