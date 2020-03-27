Khammam ACP PV Ganesh transferred to DGP office

Khammam: Assistant Commissioner of Police PV Ganesh was attached to DGP office for manhandling two doctors in Khammam during

lockdown period.

Orders were issued late on Thursday night and he was relieved on Friday. Police commissioner Tafseer Iqbal confirmed attachment and said he was relieved Friday morning.

It should be noted here that ACP Ganesh roughed up Dr Shyam Kumar, who works at the District General Hospital and Dr Hima Bindu, who works with a private hospital, while they were going to hospital.

Dr Hima Bindu told that the ACP had even slapped her. Both the doctors registered complaint with the police and the ACP told apology to the doctors.

This is not the first time ACP Ganesh was landed in controversy.

One year ago, he was posted ACP Khammam but due some problem, he was transferred to DGP office. Six months ago, he was posted ACP, Khammam.