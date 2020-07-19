Khammam: Additional police forces on hunt for Dalam escapists

Khammam: Greyhounds, CRPF and special party police have been sweating out to nab escaped Maoists but to no fruitful results.



A police officer on the condition of anonymity said that forces are facing problems as it is the rainy season, the entire area is covered with mud and no vision of the area.

As many as 10 members of the banned Maoist party Dalam escaped from the exchange of fire that took place with the police at Mallepallitogu forest area in Manugur mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on July 15. Though more than 500 police personnel of grey hounds and district police cornered the Maoists at forest area they managed to escape.

Additional police forces of CRPF, Greyhounds and special party have been deployed in both Manugur and Bhadrachalam divisions and have been doing combing operations since July 15 but the police forces have not been able to trace any clue of the escaped Maoists.

Telangana north zone IG Y Nagi Reddy, SPs of Kothagudem, Mulugu and Komaram Bheem have been monitoring the combing operation and giving suggestions to forces.

According to sources, the police forces enhanced vigil along the Godavari riverbank of Manugur and Bhadrachalam divisions and put ambush in all river crossing areas.

Police have been suspecting that Maoists might have crossed the river and reached Chhattisgarh State after the incident. But, a police officer denied the news and said that Maoists are still inside the forests of three districts Kothagudem, Mulugu and Komarambheem.

While the combing operation is going on, the State Director General of Police P Mahender Reddy visited the three districts. He visited Manugur and conducted meetings with officials and instructed them to eradicate Maoists with a proper plan.