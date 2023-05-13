Khammam: Blooming school sees good results

Khammam : Blooming Minds Central School and Junior College achieved top results in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations, informed school chairman B Satyanarayana Reddy and correspondent P Ashok Reddy.

On Friday, they congratulated the successful students and the toppers. They said their student SK Yasmin scored 490 (98%), A Tonish 484, V Sarayu 484, K Harshavardhan 483, and Yashvanth 483 marks. Five students scored 90%, 20 students 80%, 28 students scored 70%, 28 students scored 60%, 12 students scored 50%. The school achieved 100% pass rate. Principal V Kiran Kumar, Vice Principal G Prasad and staff extended best wishes to the students.