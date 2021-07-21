Top
Khammam: Bomma college top in Polytechnic results

Bomma College Management and staff with students, who secured first place in the district in Polytechnic results on Tuesday
Khammam: Bomma Institute of Technology and Science college students got more results in Polytechnic courses, informed the college Chairman Bomma Rajeswara Rao on Tuesday.

He released the details of the Polytechnic various courses results to the media. He said that K Pooja final semester student of Civil Brach secured 9.83 %, V Ravindher Electrical branch secured 9.6 % in the district toppers.

The Chairman congratulated all the students, who got good marks in the examinations. Bomma Institutions vice-chairman Bomma Satya Prasad, Secretary Sridhar, Principal Muralikrishna, Ranjth, and staff participated in the programme.

