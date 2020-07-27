Khammam: Civic chief imposes fine on goats for eating HH plants

Khammam: Yellandu municipal officials have created sensation by applying Municipal Act 2019 on goats against the normal practice of implementing any law or act on humans.



Yellandu Municipal Commissioner Alla Srinivasa Reddy imposed Rs 9,000 fine on goats that have eaten plants planted at Jagadamba centre in Yellandu town a few days ago. He noticed three goats eating the saplings that were planted at the centre of the road divider while going to office a few days ago. He immediately took the goats into custody and shifted them to a water tank, where they were tied with a rope.

Later the Commissioner informed the goats' owner through the municipal staff about the incident. Goats' owner D Lothu paid Rs 9,000 fine at the municipal office and released his goats. The Commissioner warned that owners not to leave their goats out in the open.

Speaking over phone, Commissioner Srinivasa Reddy informed that so far, they have collected fine amount of Rs 35,000 on cows and cattle, which were left on roads and a few cows were shifted to Goshala.