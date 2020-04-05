Khammam: Collector RV Karnan conducts surprise visits in the district

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan instructed officials to register criminal cases against private clinics which are running without permissions in the Mudigonda mandal headquarters.



Karnan made surprise visit to the primary health centre in mandal and enquired about the Covid-19 cases and beds availability in the hospital with staff.

He instructed officials to set up isolation centre with 10 beds in the hospital. He also examined the patients details and asked the staff and doctors to verify how many admitted migrant labourers are suffering with cough and cold. If anybody found with severe cough and cold should send them to headquarters hospital.

Later speaking to media, the Collector said that the administration is taking steps to set up isolation wards with 10 beds in all primary health centres in the district.Later Collector visited the Union Bank in Khammam and warned the bank staff for allowing huge people in the bank without maintaining social distance. He asked the bank officials to make available sanitizers in the bank.