Khammam: Congress ‘Minority Declaration’ to address Shias’ concerns

Khammam: In a significant development, Mohammed Javeed, Khammam City Congress Convener and member of TPCC has announced the expansion of welfare programmes outlined in the party’s ‘Minority Declaration.’ The inclusive move aims to encompass all Muslim communities, including Shias, currently excluded from the 4% quota.

Javeed disclosed that Sunni, Shia, and various other sects will now have access to the Rs 4,000 crore annual minority fund pledged by the party. Notably, this initiative seeks to rectify the omission of Shias from the existing quota system. Additionally, other welfare commitments specified in the ‘Declaration’ will now extend to Sunni and Shias, encompassing groups like Moghuls and Pathans.

Addressing the exclusion of certain groups from the 4% reservation for Muslims in employment and education, Javeed emphasised that this expansion is crucial for the equitable distribution of benefits. As part of this commitment, a substantial sum of Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for subsidised loans targeting unemployed youth and women.

Mohammed Javeed took the opportunity to appeal to minorities, urging their support for the Congress in its pursuit of political dominance. He asserted that the Congress party stands as the foremost advocate for minority interests, emphasising that happiness for minority communities is best achieved under Congress governance.