Khammam: Demand for fighting roosters surges ahead of Sankranti

Khammam: With Sankranti just around the corner, erstwhile Khammam district is witnessing a surge in the demand for fighter roosters as organisers gear up for the traditional, albeit prohibited, cockfighting events.

The market for fighting-bred roosters boasts a wide price range, spanning from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh per bird. Typically, roosters aged between one and a half to two years are chosen for these battles.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mulakalapalli breeder Srinivas sheds light on the costs associated with raising fighting roosters, estimating them to be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. He categorises fighting roosters based on their colour into four groups: Nemali (multicoloured), Kaki (black), Dega (red), and Kodi (white). “Subcategories like Rasangi, Abrasi, and Parla further distinguish these birds,” he says.

The financial stakes in each cockfight are substantial, ranging from Rs 10,000 to a staggering Rs 50 lakh, depending on the participants’ means. Wealthy bettors often gather in locations like Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, to place the highest bids.

Organisers of cockfights diligently scout for the best birds with impressive size and stamina a week before Sankranti. More important is the role of the birds’ diet in determining these qualities.

Srinivas explains that almonds, mutton kheema, cereals, cashews, and boiled eggs constitute the diet of these fighter roosters. These prized birds are raised not only in the districts of Kothagudem and Khammam but also in Bhadrachalam, Dammapet, Aswaraopet, Sathupalli, and Mulakalapalli. To acquire these exceptional roosters, organisers either frequent weekly markets or establish direct connections with breeders.

Despite being prohibited, cockfighting persists in select locations across the state, including Bhadrachalam, Dammapet, Aswaraopet, Sathupalli, and Mulakalapalli. During the three-day festivities, extensive cockfighting activities unfold in border areas of Andhra Pradesh as well, such as Kukkunoor, Velerpadu, Seethanagaram, and Tiruvuru.