Khammam dist gets 933 new teachers

Khammam: Following the completion of the DSC-2024 qualified teachers’ certificate verification process, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed appointment letters to them in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The district now has about 933 new teachers allocated to it. The families of the chosen teachers expressed their appreciation of the Congress government for keeping its word.

There were 520 teachers selected in Khammam district; they included 7 Telugu teachers, 10 Hindi teachers, 10 Physical Education teachers, 10 school assistants, 41 biological teachers, 9 Hindi school assistant teachers, 9 S A (Math) teachers, 01 SA physical education teachers, 58 SA Social Studies teachers, and 15 SA Telugu teachers. In the DSC, SGT Urdu medium has 6 posts and SGT Telugu medium 315 posts. For 575 positions, a total of 520 selections were made.

There are 413 new teachers in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district who were chosen through the DSC. Fourteen of the 447 were chosen, and they were also given appointment letters.